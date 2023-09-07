Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Neiegkeeten

Android TV 12 Update fir Éischt Generatioun Xiaomi Mi Box S

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 7, 2023
Android TV 12 Update fir Éischt Generatioun Xiaomi Mi Box S

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Quellen:
– Source Article: [Source Title]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Neiegkeeten

Warbits+: Open Beta Umeldungen Elo Live fir Mobile a PC

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Neiegkeeten

Iwwert d'Legacy vum 9/11 reflektéieren: Éieren déi verluer an erënneren un d'Tragedie

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Neiegkeeten

Wat ze erwaarden am Upëff vum iOS 17 Software Update

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Dir hutt verpasst

Neiegkeeten

Warbits+: Open Beta Umeldungen Elo Live fir Mobile a PC

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple's Supplier Foxconn fir Made in India iPhone 15 ze verschécken, d'Fabrikatioun iwwer China erweidert

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

International Team fäerdeg d'Sequenzéierung vum Y Chromosom, entdeckt nei Protein-codéierend Genen

Sept 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Neie Badge System an NBA 2K24 Kritt Réckschlag vu Gameren

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments