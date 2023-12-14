Alfa Romeo annoncéiert Debut vum Milano: Säin Éischten All-Electric SUV an engem Iwwergang zu enger 100% elektresch Mark

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo is finally making good on its promise to venture into the world of electric vehicles. After several delays, the company announced the upcoming launch of its first-ever all-electric Sport Urban Vehicle (SUV), the Milano. Set to debut in April 2024, the Milano is Alfa Romeo’s first step towards transforming its brand into a fully electric powerhouse.

With over a century of experience in the automotive industry, Alfa Romeo is well-known for its expertise in motorsports and racing. However, the company aims to position itself as a luxury car manufacturer. To revitalize its sales, which have been declining for the past three decades, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce a new model every year between 2022 and 2026. The ultimate goal is to transition to an entirely electric lineup by 2027.

Although its first “electrified” offering, the Tonale plug-in hybrid, faced delays before hitting the US market in 2022, Alfa Romeo remains committed to its electric transformation. Despite the absence of a fully electric option, aside from the development of 33 electric Stradale supercars, the company promises larger electric SUVs for its US customers, starting with the Milano.

Named after the city of Milan, where Alfa Romeo was founded, the Milano will be the automaker’s entry into the B-Segment of Europe, the largest market segment. While the Milano will initially be introduced as an all-electric SUV, a hybrid combustion version is expected to follow. This will mark the last combustion variant before Alfa Romeo completes its shift to a 100% electric brand under the Stellantis umbrella.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato expresses his enthusiasm for the Milano SUV, stating that it symbolizes a “welcome back” to all the Alfisti fans who have been waiting to confirm their love for the brand. It represents a unique sporting experience combined with the distinctive beauty of Italian design. The Milano is a crucial milestone in Alfa Romeo’s journey towards electrification and will further strengthen the brand’s global presence.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo provided a glimpse into its production pipeline for the next few years. In 2025, the company plans to unveil its first vehicle that will exclusively arrive as a 100% electric model. By 2027, the entire Alfa Romeo range will become fully electric.

As Alfa Romeo reports a significant increase in global sales for 2023, all eyes will be on Milan in April 2024 to witness the first all-electric offering from this iconic automaker. The Milano SUV is poised to set the stage for Alfa Romeo’s electric future, showcasing their commitment to innovation and sustainability.