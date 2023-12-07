Eleven Individuals Arrested in Joint Drug Investigation

Law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint drug investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, resulting in the arrest and charging of eleven individuals. The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, DEA Birmingham District Office Task Force Group 42, and 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.

The arrests include individuals from various counties, with charges ranging from drug trafficking to conspiracy offenses. The investigation, which began in September 2023, initially targeted one individual but subsequently uncovered a drug trafficking organization operating in multiple counties in Georgia and Alabama.

Search warrants were executed at multiple locations, leading to arrests during the execution of these warrants and as part of the broader investigation. Approximately 4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6 firearms, and around $14,000 in cash were seized during the operation.

The suspects were booked into various county jails, with the investigation aiming to disrupt street-level drug distribution in the targeted areas and create safer communities.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be forwarded to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for prosecution. Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Anonymous tips can be submitted through various channels, including calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s official website, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.