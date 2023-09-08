Stad Liewen

Eng 3:4 Skala Replica Xbox 360 Konsol kënnt op Zil

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 8, 2023
Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with a brand-new Xbox 360 console, but there’s a catch – you have to build it yourself. Mega, a popular block building company, has announced the release of a 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360 console exclusively at Target. The set, which includes 1,342 pieces, will be available starting October 8th.

Designed with great attention to detail, this replica console comes with a fully detachable hard drive, a replica of the 360 ethernet port, and a functional indicator light. It even includes a replica pack-in game: Halo 3. The console opens to reveal a disc drive and other Easter eggs. Putting the fake Halo 3 disc into the console will “activate the motherboard,” according to the set’s description.

The replica set pays homage to the original Xbox 360, featuring the same aesthetics as the console, including the box design. This nostalgic replica is sure to transport you back to the early 2000s, the heyday of popular games and anime series.

The Mega Xbox 360 replica set will be priced at $149.99 and is currently available for preorder on Target’s website. However, due to high demand, preorders have already sold out. If you’re unable to secure a preorder, you can look forward to the set hitting Target stores on October 8th.

