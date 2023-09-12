Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Technology

Square Enix annoncéiert nei Features fir Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest D'Aventure vun Dai

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 12, 2023
Square Enix annoncéiert nei Features fir Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest D'Aventure vun Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Quellen:

- Nintendo Liewen

- Square Enix

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Technology

Japan fir Methan-Fueled Rakéitemotor fir 2030 Start z'entwéckelen

Sept 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Den Entdeckt Samsung Verkaf: Kritt d'Samsung SmartThings Station fir nëmmen $ 1!

Sept 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

D'Konscht vum Decluttering: Loosst den Iwwerschoss

Sept 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Cookies verstoen: Wat Dir musst wëssen

Sept 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA warnt virun der No Approche vum Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sept 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

D'Roll vun der Mitochondrial DNA an der Mënschereproduktioun

Sept 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Eng spannend Annular Sonnendäischtert Opportunitéit an Texas State Parks

Sept 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments