Den Impakt vun Transparenz a Privatsphär op Digital Zesummenaarbecht

Mampho Brescia

Sept 12, 2023
In today’s remote work environment, digital collaboration tools have become essential for connecting and coordinating employees. However, managers are concerned about the impact of reduced face-to-face interactions on creativity and innovation. To investigate this issue, researchers studied the use of digital collaboration platforms in relation to transparency and privacy.

The study focused on a large manufacturing company and analyzed communications within 215 different groups using a digital collaboration platform. Machine learning algorithms were used to classify conversations as either developmental creativity (combining or expanding existing concepts) or disruptive creativity (reframing problems to find new solutions). The researchers also looked at the network data to identify instances of bridging (connecting with diverse individuals) and bonding (forming close relationships).

The findings revealed two distinct paths that led to either developmental or disruptive creativity. Public groups working transparently within the organization fostered developmental creativity by engaging with a broader community and gaining fresh perspectives. On the other hand, private groups benefited from a safe space that encouraged creative deviance, risk-taking, and idea incubation, leading to disruptive creativity.

The choice between transparency and privacy in digital collaboration platforms has important implications for communication and creative outcomes. Public channels encourage bridging relationships and are more likely to result in developmental creativity. Private channels, on the other hand, foster bonding ties and are more likely to lead to disruptive creativity.

Managers can support these different types of creativity by designing the communication structures within digital collaboration platforms. By understanding the implications of transparency and privacy, managers can create environments that encourage the type of collaboration that will be most productive in each specific case.

Overall, digital collaboration platforms have the potential to foster creativity and innovation, but the features of these platforms, such as transparency and privacy, play a crucial role in shaping the direction of collaboration and creative outcomes.

Source: Research article titled “The Impact of Transparency and Privacy in Digital Collaboration on Creative Outcomes” (no URL provided)

By Mampho Brescia

