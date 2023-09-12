Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Technology

Galaxy S23 a Galaxy S22 an den USA kréien September Android Sécherheetsupdate

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 12, 2023
Galaxy S23 a Galaxy S22 an den USA kréien September Android Sécherheetsupdate

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Technology

Japan fir Methan-Fueled Rakéitemotor fir 2030 Start z'entwéckelen

Sept 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Den Entdeckt Samsung Verkaf: Kritt d'Samsung SmartThings Station fir nëmmen $ 1!

Sept 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

D'Konscht vum Decluttering: Loosst den Iwwerschoss

Sept 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

D'Roll vun der Mitochondrial DNA an der Mënschereproduktioun

Sept 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Eng spannend Annular Sonnendäischtert Opportunitéit an Texas State Parks

Sept 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Erwaardungen a potenziell Erkenntnisser vum Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

Sept 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Planetaresch Analoga Exploréieren: E Fënster an extraterrestrescht Liewen

Sept 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments