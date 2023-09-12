Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Technology

Wi-Fi Traffic Kann Oflauschtere mat Beamforming Informatioun

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sept 12, 2023
Wi-Fi Traffic Kann Oflauschtere mat Beamforming Informatioun

A recent study conducted by researchers from Singapore and China has revealed that modern Wi-fi systems transmit beamforming information (BFI) in plaintext, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping. BFI is a feedback mechanism that allows the access point (AP) to optimize the signal between the AP and user devices.

The researchers developed an attack called WiKi-Eve, named after the theoretical attacker Eve, which can be executed using any standard network interface that can be put into “monitor” mode. The attack begins by acquiring the victim’s MAC address, which then enables the attacker to obtain the victim’s IP address and launch the WiKi-Eve attack.

During the attack, the attacker continuously records the BFI samples in the Wi-fi frames from the victim during the time window of the victim’s password typing. This time series of BFI samples can then be correlated with the victim’s password used to access a service. For example, when the victim contacts WeChat, their password is transmitted early in the interaction.

The researchers applied an adversarial learning framework to the cleartext BFI samples in an attempt to extract secrets from encrypted communications. The results of their tests showed that WiKi-Eve achieved an 88.9 percent inference accuracy for individual keystrokes and up to 65.8 percent top-10 accuracy for stealing passwords of mobile applications such as WeChat.

This research was conducted by academics from China’s Hunan University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Fudan University in China.

Quellen: arXiv

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verbonnen Post

Technology

Japan fir Methan-Fueled Rakéitemotor fir 2030 Start z'entwéckelen

Sept 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Den Entdeckt Samsung Verkaf: Kritt d'Samsung SmartThings Station fir nëmmen $ 1!

Sept 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

D'Konscht vum Decluttering: Loosst den Iwwerschoss

Sept 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Cookies verstoen: Wat Dir musst wëssen

Sept 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA warnt virun der No Approche vum Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sept 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

D'Roll vun der Mitochondrial DNA an der Mënschereproduktioun

Sept 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Eng spannend Annular Sonnendäischtert Opportunitéit an Texas State Parks

Sept 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments