Google Testen Spillbar Online Spiller op YouTube

Sept 7, 2023
Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
Definitiounen:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
Quellen:
– 9to5google
- Wall Street Journal

By Robert Andrew

