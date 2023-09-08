Decluttering a Gestioun vun digitalen Dokumenter

In a previous article, I discussed the progress I had made in organizing and decluttering my digital document archives. At that point, my documents were only stored in two places: OneDrive and a locally synced copy on my laptop. However, once I returned from a weekend trip, I connected my laptop to the Network Attached Storage (NAS) device I use for additional storage.

The NAS allows me to centralize and secure my documents, while also providing easy access from multiple devices. By connecting my laptop to the NAS over the network, I was able to ensure that all my documents were backed up and easily accessible. This step was crucial in my journey to create a more streamlined and organized digital archive.

Organizing digital documents is a process that involves categorizing, labeling, and managing files in a logical and intuitive manner. By using folders, subfolders, and descriptive file names, it becomes easier to locate and retrieve documents when needed. Additionally, investing in cloud storage solutions like OneDrive or Google Drive can provide an extra layer of protection and accessibility.

As I continue my decluttering process, I am also adopting a consistent file naming convention to avoid confusion and improve searchability. This involves using specific keywords and dates in file names, making it easier to locate files based on their content or creation date.

Overall, by centralizing my documents on a NAS and implementing effective organization strategies, I have been able to declutter my digital archives and improve my workflow. With easy access and efficient organization, managing digital documents becomes a breeze.

Quellen:

– NAS: Network Attached Storage device that provides additional storage and file-sharing capabilities over a network.

– OneDrive: A cloud storage service provided by Microsoft.

– Google Drive: A cloud storage service provided by Google.