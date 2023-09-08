Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Serie Launch Event: Wat ze erwaarden

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sept 8, 2023
Apple iPhone 15 Serie Launch Event: Wat ze erwaarden

The smartphone industry is eagerly anticipating the Apple Wonderlust event, where the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled. Apple is expected to introduce four models in its next iPhone lineup: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 15 models are rumored to come with new features like Dynamic Island, a 48 MP camera, and USB Type-C support. On the other hand, the Pro variants are predicted to offer even more premium features such as an action button and a titanium frame.

There were speculations that these upgrades could lead to a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro. Analysts at British bank Barclays previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could see a $100 price hike compared to its predecessor, starting at $1,099 for the 128GB variant. However, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has cast doubt on these claims, predicting that the iPhone 15 Pro will continue to start at $999.

TrendForce also mentioned that Apple is likely to maintain the storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro, offering 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. However, there might be an increase in RAM to 8GB. Therefore, potential buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro could still get the 128GB variant for $999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to see a price increase. According to TrendForce, the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be $1,199, which is $100 higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max price.

The price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be attributed to several new features, including a periscope camera rumored to offer 5X-6X zooming capabilities. There have also been rumors suggesting it could achieve up to 10X zoom, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the authenticity of these rumors remains uncertain, the Apple Wonderlust event promises to be an exciting occasion. In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C connectivity.

Sources: Barclays, TrendForce

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verbonnen Post

Technology

Apple's Supplier Foxconn fir Made in India iPhone 15 ze verschécken, d'Fabrikatioun iwwer China erweidert

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Neie Badge System an NBA 2K24 Kritt Réckschlag vu Gameren

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Irland ëmfaasst Cashless Trend: Wat heescht et fir Konsumenten?

Sept 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Neiegkeeten

Warbits+: Open Beta Umeldungen Elo Live fir Mobile a PC

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple's Supplier Foxconn fir Made in India iPhone 15 ze verschécken, d'Fabrikatioun iwwer China erweidert

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

International Team fäerdeg d'Sequenzéierung vum Y Chromosom, entdeckt nei Protein-codéierend Genen

Sept 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Neie Badge System an NBA 2K24 Kritt Réckschlag vu Gameren

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments