New Limited-Edition Collectible Patches Celebrate “For All Mankind” Season 4

Icon Heroes has announced the release of a highly anticipated new set of collectible patches inspired by the hit Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind.” The 13 embroidered patches feature unique designs from the latest season and are the perfect way for fans to show their love for the acclaimed alternate space history drama.

Unlike previous patch sets, these new additions strike the perfect balance in terms of size and detail. Icon Heroes worked closely with the production staff of “For All Mankind” to ensure that these patches accurately replicate the emblems seen on the show. From the logo of the Mars settlement known as M7 to the insignia of Happy Valley, the Mars base established by an international coalition, each patch captures the essence of the series’ captivating storyline.

Some of the patches highlight key facilities supporting the Mars base. The emblem for the Happy Valley aluminum foundry, named after the Greek god of metalworking Hephaestus, showcases intricate design elements. Additionally, the patch representing Eden, the greenhouses at Happy Valley, depicts a plant set against the backdrop of Mars. Another patch features a water drop shape, a symbol of the Ares Underground auger used for extracting Martian materials.

Furthermore, five patches pay homage to significant spacecraft and missions featured in the fourth season. The Phoenix, a converted spaceship turned permanent space station, is represented on a vibrant patch. The badge for Titania, a second-generation space shuttle, hints at a fusion engine experiment. The insignia for the Mars transport ship Sojourner 2 includes a subtle nod to crew members from the series production team.

Completing the collection are patches for the Ranger asteroid-capture missions. Ranger 1, headed to XF Kronos, bears the names of the co-pilots and the first individual to step foot on an asteroid. The Ranger 2 emblem showcases the target asteroid, known as “Goldilocks.”

The patch set is available for purchase at $110, and Icon Heroes is also offering pre-orders for re-releases of their patch sets from the first three seasons. Fans can also explore their pin-back button sets, featuring emblem artwork from previous episodes.

Celebrate your passion for “For All Mankind” by adorning your favorite jacket or backpack with these exclusive patches, and let the world know that you are a true fan of this captivating space drama.