Primärschoul Léierassistent stierft u Schlaganfall wéinst Mangel u Weekend Behandlung

A primary school teaching assistant named Jasbir Pahal, 44, passed away from a stroke after being told by hospital staff that the life-saving treatment she required was not available on weekends. Pahal’s family was devastated when they were informed that she could only be given aspirin as a temporary solution due to a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy, which removes blood clots, only being offered between 8am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

It has now been discovered that the hospital where Pahal was being treated, Calderdale Royal hospital in Halifax, did not have arrangements in place to transfer patients to an NHS hospital just a 40-minute drive away where mechanical thrombectomy was available. Pahal’s husband, Satinder Pahal, expressed his frustration, stating that they “have paid the ultimate price for this deficient service” and that his wife deserved a chance to survive.

Mechanical thrombectomy is a procedure that involves inserting a small wire and tube into an artery to remove a blood clot. It has been referred to as a “miracle” treatment, with some patients experiencing significant improvements or even walking out of the hospital on the same day. However, there are regional variations in access to this life-saving procedure.

On the weekend of November 12-13, Pahal suffered a stroke and her husband called for an ambulance. Although the average target response time was 18 minutes, it took over an hour for the ambulance to arrive at their home in Huddersfield. After being taken to Halifax, a CT scan revealed a blood clot that could have been treated with intervention, but it was determined that too much time had passed for clot-busting drugs and that mechanical thrombectomy was not available on weekends.

It is worth noting that the Salford Royal hospital, just 32 miles away, offers a 24/7 mechanical thrombectomy service that may have saved Pahal’s life. Unfortunately, there were no arrangements in place for transfers to this hospital. Despite efforts from a family member who was an NHS surgeon to arrange a transfer, Pahal did not arrive at Leeds General Infirmary until more than seven hours after the first 999 call.

Tragically, Pahal’s condition continued to worsen, and she passed away on November 30. An inquest is scheduled for October 24. The family believes that Pahal did not receive the appropriate care in a timely manner and has called for urgent action to ensure access to 24/7 mechanical thrombectomy across the UK.

The Stroke Association and clinicians have warned about the “postcode lottery” of access to mechanical thrombectomy, emphasizing the need for consistent availability of this life-saving treatment. The West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board has been criticized for not commissioning a stroke service to facilitate referrals for mechanical thrombectomy outside of the region. The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS foundation trust, responsible for Pahal’s care, has stated that they are cooperating fully with the inquiry into the incident.

