Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Wéi gesitt Dir de "Ring of Fire" Sonnendäischtert am Kansas City Area

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 13, 2023
Wéi gesitt Dir de "Ring of Fire" Sonnendäischtert am Kansas City Area

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Quellen:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Science

Studie suggeréiert datt Mounds op Arrokoth Original Bausteng sinn

Okt 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Astronomen benotzen Partikel Duschen fir kosmesch Strahlen ze studéieren

Okt 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

The Incredible World of Space Telescopes: Erkläert

Okt 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Studie suggeréiert datt Mounds op Arrokoth Original Bausteng sinn

Okt 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Astronomen benotzen Partikel Duschen fir kosmesch Strahlen ze studéieren

Okt 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Incredible World of Space Telescopes: Erkläert

Okt 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Wëssenschaftler Entdeckt Nei Detailer iwwer d'Geschicht vu Gold

Okt 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments