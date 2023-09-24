NASA’s Osiris-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone by successfully delivering a sample of the asteroid Bennu to Earth. After a seven-year journey of traveling billions of miles, the sample canister touched down in a Utah desert. This achievement marks the largest haul of extraterrestrial material brought back by any nation since the Apollo astronauts returned with moon rock samples.

The canister, containing approximately a coffee mug’s worth of rock and other material collected from Bennu, was released by the Osiris-REx spacecraft as it passed near the planet’s surface. The asteroid Bennu was more than 200 million miles away at the time. This mission is NASA’s first attempt to bring samples of an asteroid back to Earth.

Asteroids like Bennu represent the primitive building blocks of our early Solar System and provide valuable insights into the chemistry that might have led to the formation of life on Earth. By studying these samples, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the processes that shaped our planet and potentially discover clues about the origins of life.

The sample canister endured extreme conditions as it made its final descent, experiencing temperatures hotter than lava. It had to decelerate from a speed 36 times faster than the sound before landing in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert. Recovery teams prepared and rehearsed extensively to ensure a successful retrieval of the precious sample.

After the retrieval, the canister will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where it will be stored alongside other outer space samples, such as moon rocks. The next step is to open the canister in a special lab and begin the examination of the collected material. Part of the sample will be preserved for future scientists to study with more advanced tools, just like the ongoing study of moon rocks brought back by the Apollo astronauts.

Quellen: NASA