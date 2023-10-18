MIT Fuerscher kombinéieren Twistronics a Quasikristaller, maachen d'Dier op nei Entdeckungen an der Superkonduktivitéit

Researchers at MIT have made an exciting breakthrough in the study of quasicrystals by combining them with a technique called twistronics. Quasicrystals are a unique class of materials that exhibit unusual patterns and properties somewhere between a crystal and an amorphous material. The research, published in the journal Nature, introduces a new flexible platform for studying quasicrystals and exploring their potential applications.

The study builds on the field of twistronics, which involves stacking atomically thin layers of materials on top of one another and twisting them at a slight angle to create a moiré superlattice. This pattern has a significant impact on the behavior of electrons and can lead to the emergence of interesting phenomena. Twistronics has already been successful in creating new quantum materials with unique properties.

In this research, the team stacked three sheets of graphene on top of one another, twisting two of the sheets at different angles. This resulted in the creation of a quasicrystal, a material with a complex and irregular pattern of atoms. Quasicrystals have been challenging to study and understand due to the difficulty in producing them.

By combining twistronics and quasicrystals, the researchers have opened up new possibilities for exploring superconductivity and other exotic phenomena. Superconductivity is a phenomenon where electrons can flow through a material with zero resistance, leading to highly efficient electronic devices. Understanding and harnessing superconductivity has been a longstanding goal in electronics.

This research not only provides new insights into quasicrystals but also demonstrates the potential of twistronics as a versatile tool for creating and studying atomically thin materials. The unique properties and behaviors of these materials could have significant implications for future technological advancements.

