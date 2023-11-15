D'Zukunft vun Exoplanéiten a jonke Systemer

Planetary systems orbiting young stars present a fascinating opportunity to study the effects of atmospheric evaporation caused by the intense magnetic activity of their host stars. In a recent study, we have examined the evaporation history and future outlook for the three transiting exoplanets in the K2-198 system.

By analyzing spectroscopic and photometric data, we have estimated the age of the K-dwarf host star to be between 200 and 500 million years. This information has allowed us to model the high-energy environment surrounding the planets using the eROSITA instrument.

Our findings reveal interesting insights into the future of these exoplanets. We have discovered that the outermost planet, planet b, will retain a significant portion of its envelope and remain well above the radius gap around 1.8 times the radius of Earth (R⊕). This means that planet b will maintain a considerable atmosphere throughout its lifetime.

However, the situation is different for planet d. We have identified an intermediate mass range of approximately 7 to 18 times the mass of Earth (M⊕), where planets can retain their envelopes and survive above the gap. Below this mass range, lower-mass planets will experience significant mass loss, leading to the complete loss of their envelopes. On the other hand, higher-mass planets have thin envelopes due to their larger core size but can still match the observed radius. Unfortunately, these thin envelopes are easily lost, despite their larger mass.

Planet c, being rocky at present, is not expected to undergo significant changes in size. Its current radius aligns well with the predicted radii for Earth-like rocky cores in the mass range of 3-5 M⊕.

This study provides valuable insights into the fate of exoplanets in young multiplanet systems. By understanding the evaporation history and future outlook, we can further our knowledge of planetary formation and evolution.

FAQ

Q: What is atmospheric evaporation?

A: Atmospheric evaporation refers to the loss of a planet’s atmosphere over time due to various processes, including high-energy radiation from the host star.

Q: What is the radius gap?

A: The radius gap refers to a range of planetary radii around 1.8 times the radius of Earth (R⊕) where there is a significant decrease in the number of observed exoplanets.

Q: What is a K-dwarf star?

A: A K-dwarf star is a type of star that falls under the spectral class K. It is smaller and cooler than our Sun.

Q: What is eROSITA?

A: eROSITA is an instrument on the Russian-German satellite Spektr-RG, designed to map the X-ray sky with unprecedented sensitivity, providing valuable data for various astrophysical studies.

(Source: arxiv.org)