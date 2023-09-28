Stad Liewen

Sept 28, 2023
D'Gewalt Spill vum Iwwerliewe fir Alpine Marmotten am Gesiicht vun der Klimakris

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

