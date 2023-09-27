Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

New York City Sinkage: Identifikatioun vun de schnellsten ënnerzegoen Regiounen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sept 27, 2023
New York City Sinkage: Identifikatioun vun de schnellsten ënnerzegoen Regiounen

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers’ University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences have unveiled a new study that identifies the regions in New York City that are sinking the fastest. The findings, published in Science, highlight the potential exacerbation of flooding concerns for the city as sea levels continue to rise.

Using advanced technology such as Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) and the Global Navigation Satellite System, the researchers determined that New York City is sinking at a rate of approximately 1.6 millimeters per year. The study pinpointed the “hot spots” of sinking, with LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens experiencing the most rapid vertical land motion between 2016 and 2023.

The sinking phenomenon can be attributed to a geological process known as glacial isostatic adjustment, which began around 20,000 years ago when the northern half of North America was covered by an enormous ice cap. As the ice melted, the land beneath, which had been suppressed, gradually rose up. However, over time, the land is regressing to its original shape and sinking.

The removal of water from underground aquifers may also be contributing to the increased sinking. Notably, the areas identified as sinking hotspots were all utilized as landfills in the past. LaGuardia Airport, for instance, served as a landfill in the 1930s and 1940s.

Though the sinking is not a direct result of climate change, these regions will become more susceptible to flooding from rising sea levels in the future. Conversely, the study also discovered areas of uplift, including East Williamsburg’s Newton Creek. The cause of these uplifting regions remains uncertain.

The findings of this study have practical implications for city planners in terms of investing in coastal defenses and infrastructure to mitigate the effects of sinking and ensure the city’s resilience against future flooding events.

Quellen:
- NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
– Rutgers’ University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verbonnen Post

Science

Erstaunlech Léierfäegkeeten fonnt an der Karibik Box Jellyfish

Sept 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Whale Play: De faszinéierende Behuelen vu Kelping

Sept 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

D'NASA Astronaut a russesch Kosmonaute kommen heem no Joer-laanger Weltraummissioun

Sept 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Erstaunlech Léierfäegkeeten fonnt an der Karibik Box Jellyfish

Sept 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Whale Play: De faszinéierende Behuelen vu Kelping

Sept 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA Astronaut a russesch Kosmonaute kommen heem no Joer-laanger Weltraummissioun

Sept 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kontroll Reibung op Graphene Fläch mat elektresche Felder

Sept 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments