Gas Risen méi heefeg wéi virdru geduecht, Studie proposéiert

A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications has suggested that gas giants like Jupiter may be more common than previously thought, particularly in quieter regions of star systems. The traditional understanding of star systems was that they consisted of rocky planets close to the star and gas giants farther out. However, recent discoveries of “hot Jupiters,” gas giants orbiting very close to their stars, have challenged this assumption.

The study, conducted by Raffaele Gratten and his colleagues at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics, focused on the Beta Pictoris Moving Group, a small group of stars located about 115 light years away. They analyzed the mass and movement of 30 stars in this group and found that approximately 20 of them could potentially support gas giants similar in size to Jupiter in the outer regions of their star systems.

This finding is significant because previous surveys have suggested that gas giants are relatively rare in star systems, with fewer than one in five Sun-like stars having their own version of Jupiter. The researchers believe that the key difference lies in the environment of the Beta Pictoris Moving Group, which is sparser and less populated compared to other star-forming regions. In these quiet, spread-out neighborhoods, gas giants have a higher chance of forming and surviving.

Gas giants, like Jupiter, are born in the cold outer regions of star systems, where volatile elements can condense into ice and gas. However, the formation and stability of these planets can be disrupted by the gravitational interactions with other giant planets or stars passing by. In densely populated star regions, the presence of more stars and a smaller distance between them may make it difficult for gas giants to form and maintain their position.

While the birthplace of our own Sun is debated among astrophysicists, this study suggests that it is unlikely for our Solar System to have emerged from a densely populated stellar nursery. The research indicates that our Sun may have originated in a quieter area with only a few scattered young stars. To further understand the formation of star systems, additional studies in denser star formation regions will be necessary.

The data collected by ESA’s Gaia observatory, which is currently orbiting the Sun, could offer further insights into this intriguing question.

Sources: Nature Communications, Inverse