De leschte Supermoon vum Joer wäert den Himmel den 29. September beliichten

The last supermoon of the year will grace the night sky on Friday, September 29. A supermoon is a phenomenon where the full moon appears larger and brighter than usual. It can be up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared to the faintest moon of the year. This occurs because the moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, according to NASA.

What makes this upcoming supermoon even more special is that it coincides with the harvest moon. The harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the first day of autumn. It is called so because it typically falls around the time when farmers in the northern hemisphere are ready to harvest their crops.

During the harvest moon, the moon can take on deep yellow, orange, or red hues, especially when it first rises from the horizon. The best time to witness the breathtaking size of the supermoon is at moonrise. When the moon is near the horizon, objects such as trees and rocks provide a sense of scale, making the moon appear even larger.

According to NASA, the moon looks the largest during moonrise than at any other time. And when it coincides with a supermoon, the spectacle becomes even more impressive. Therefore, if you want to experience this year’s harvest supermoon to its fullest, make sure to plan your viewing around moonrise, which is approximately 7:00 pm local time. To find out the exact moonrise time for your location on September 29, consult TimeandDate.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the final supermoon of 2023. It will be a sight to behold and a perfect opportunity to marvel at the beauty of our celestial companion.

Sources: NASA, TimeandDate