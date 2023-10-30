Pluto, once considered a small and uninteresting celestial object in our solar system, continues to surprise scientists with its complexity. Nearly a decade after NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft completed its historic flyby, revealing stunning images of the distant dwarf planet, new research suggests that Pluto may have experienced cryovolcanic activity as recently as a few million years ago.

Instead of the traditional molten rock found in terrestrial volcanoes, the unusual Kiladze crater on Pluto is believed to have emitted ice lava—a process known as cryovolcanism. This phenomenon, which also occurs on the moons of gas giants in our solar system, involves the eruption of water from a hidden subsurface ocean onto the planet’s surface, shaping and reshaping it over millions of years.

The discovery challenges previous assumptions about the heat sources and geological history of Pluto. Volcanic activity requires a heat source, and the recent findings suggest that there is more remaining heat within the dwarf planet’s interior than previously estimated. The presence of water ice around the Kiladze crater is a strong indication that it differs significantly from other areas on Pluto’s methane and nitrogen ice-covered surface.

Pluto’s unique axial tilt, at a sharp angle of 120 degrees, contributes to its dynamic climate and changes as it orbits the sun. The sublimation of methane ice into hydrocarbon haze in Pluto’s atmosphere, followed by precipitation as snow onto the surface, has created a thick organic smog layer that masks the water ice spectral signature. The researchers estimate that this layer formed within three million years, suggesting that the Kiladze crater was “alive” just a few million years ago.

The exact mechanism behind cryovolcanism on Pluto remains uncertain due to the planet’s small size and the cooling effects over its 4.6 billion-year existence. While one possibility is the presence of radioactive elements in Pluto’s core, releasing heat as they decayed, the research indicates that there may not be enough of these elements to sustain significant volcanic activity. The mystery of what keeps Pluto’s subsurface ocean from freezing completely remains unanswered.

Further studies and analysis of New Horizons’ data will help scientists unravel the secrets of Pluto’s geological history and shed light on the fascinating world that lies at the edge of our solar system.

Froen an Froe Froen (FAQ)

Q: What is cryovolcanism?



A: Cryovolcanism is a type of volcanic activity that involves the eruption of volatiles such as water, ammonia, or methane instead of molten rock.

Q: What is the Kiladze crater?



A: The Kiladze crater is an unusual crater on Pluto that researchers believe was formed by cryovolcanic activity, spewing ice lava onto the planet’s surface.

Q: How old is Pluto?



A: Pluto is estimated to be about 4.6 billion years old, roughly the same age as the solar system.

Q: Why is Pluto covered in methane and nitrogen ice?



A: Pluto’s surface is predominantly comprised of methane and nitrogen ice, which sublimates into the atmosphere and forms a haze of hydrocarbons due to its unique axial tilt and orbit around the sun.

Q: What keeps Pluto’s subsurface ocean from freezing?



A: The exact mechanism behind the prevention of complete freezing in Pluto’s subsurface ocean remains unknown. Scientists speculate that pockets of liquid water may have been left behind as the planet cooled, and cryovolcanic eruptions tap into these pockets. However, more research is needed to confirm this hypothesis.