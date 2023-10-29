Astronomen kréien onendlech Vue vum Twisted Plasma Jet vum Supermassive Black Hole

A recent discovery by astronomers has provided an unprecedented view of a distant supermassive black hole and its powerful plasma jet, resembling a twisted rope, shooting out into space at nearly the speed of light. The observation was made possible by a network of radio telescopes, including the RadioAstron space telescope, which worked together as an Earth-sized antenna to capture the stunning image.

The astronomers focused their attention on a blazar called 3C 279, which is the bright center of a galaxy hosting a feeding supermassive black hole. By observing the interior of the blazar with the highest resolution to date, the team was able to examine the intricate structures within the plasma jet in remarkable detail.

Instead of a uniform and straight shape, the scientists discovered that the jet was composed of two twisted filaments of plasma, stretching an astonishing 570 light-years from their source. These twists and turns in the jet are thought to be influenced by the central black hole’s gravitational pull.

The observations challenge prior theories and suggest the presence of a helical magnetic field that helps confine and shape the jet. This magnetic field is believed to rotate clockwise around the jet, guiding the plasma as it travels at a speed close to that of light.

The discovery opens up new avenues of research into the complex processes surrounding supermassive black holes and their jets. By studying these filaments, astronomers hope to gain further insights into the mechanisms that produce and shape these powerful cosmic phenomena.

FAQs

Wat ass e Blazar?

A blazar is the bright core of a galaxy that contains a feeding supermassive black hole. It emits powerful light and is known for its active jet of plasma.

What is a plasma jet?

A plasma jet is a concentrated stream of hot, ionized gas that is expelled from a supermassive black hole. These jets can extend over vast distances and travel at speeds close to that of light.

How did astronomers observe the plasma jet?

Astronomers used a network of radio telescopes, including the RadioAstron space telescope, to capture high-resolution images of the interior of the blazar. The combined telescopes acted as an Earth-sized antenna, allowing for an unprecedented view of the plasma jet.

What did the observations reveal?

The observations showed that the plasma jet is not uniform and straight but consists of twisted filaments. These filaments provide insights into how the black hole shapes and influences the plasma in the jet.

What are the implications of the discovery?

The discovery suggests the presence of a helical magnetic field that plays a role in confining and directing the plasma in the jet. This opens up new areas of research into the intricate processes occurring near supermassive black holes and their jets.