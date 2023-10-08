Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

SpaceX fir 22 Starlink Satellitten an der zweeter Halschent vum Doubleheader ze lancéieren

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 8, 2023
SpaceX fir 22 Starlink Satellitten an der zweeter Halschent vum Doubleheader ze lancéieren

SpaceX is set to launch 22 of its Starlink broadband satellites on the second half of a launch doubleheader. The launch is scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday morning, at 3:23 a.m. EDT. Four backup opportunities are available between 4:14 a.m. EDT and 7:46 a.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into low Earth orbit.

This launch comes hot on the heels of another Starlink launch scheduled for Sunday evening from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company’s internet megaconstellation, Starlink, currently has over 4,800 operational satellites in orbit, and these two launches will add to that number.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will make a vertical landing at sea on SpaceX’s drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You, about 8.5 minutes after launch. This will be the 14th time that this particular Falcon 9 first stage has been used. It has a successful track record, with one of its previous missions being the launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft in September 2022.

The 22 Starlink satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. SpaceX will provide live coverage of the launch on its account on X (formerly known as Twitter), starting five minutes before liftoff.

Source: SpaceX mission description

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

D'Start vun der NASA Psyche Raumschëff ka verspéit ginn wéinst schlechtem Wieder

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'Start vun der NASA Psyche Raumschëff ka verspéit ginn wéinst schlechtem Wieder

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA entdeckt den Äerdnober Asteroid 2023 TF4

Okt 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments