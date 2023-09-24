Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakéit fir 21 Starlink Satellitten ze lancéieren

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 24, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakéit fir 21 Starlink Satellitten ze lancéieren

SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

Source: [Source Name], [Source Name]

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

Den Impakt vun engem Stär op Exoplanéit Observatioune verstoen: Abléck vum TRAPPIST-1 b

Sept 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kommt Sonnendäischtert zu Colorado: Alles wat Dir Wësse musst

Sept 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Wëssenschaftler observéieren stabil Hubbard Excitons am Mott Isolator

Sept 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Den Impakt vun engem Stär op Exoplanéit Observatioune verstoen: Abléck vum TRAPPIST-1 b

Sept 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kommt Sonnendäischtert zu Colorado: Alles wat Dir Wësse musst

Sept 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Wëssenschaftler observéieren stabil Hubbard Excitons am Mott Isolator

Sept 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Gewalt Ernierung: Wéi Supermassiv Schwaarz Lächer Twist a Ripp Space-Time

Sept 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments