SpaceX Launch Today entsprécht Space Coast Record fir d'Joer

A planned SpaceX launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday would tie the Space Coast’s previous record for launches in a year, with 57 total launches. The launch, scheduled for 5:20 p.m., will carry 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites.

This year, SpaceX has been the primary launch provider on Florida’s Space Coast, with 53 missions from either Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center. In comparison, United Launch Alliance (ULA) has flown three times, and Relativity Space has flown once. The majority of SpaceX’s launches have been for the growing Starlink constellation, with this launch marking the 31st Starlink mission from the Space Coast.

In addition to the Starlink missions, SpaceX has also launched all three U.S.-based crewed missions this year, including Crew-6, Axiom 2, and Crew-7, all from Kennedy Space Center. Notably, KSC has also hosted four Falcon Heavy launches, including the recent Psyche launch, which marked the first time NASA used this powerful rocket.

The pace of launches has increased, with just an eight hour and 42-minute gap between the Psyche launch on Friday morning and the Starlink launch the same evening. This is the shortest time between launches since the Gemini program missions in 1966.

SpaceX has set numerous turnaround records for launches from Space Launch Complex 40, including launching two missions from the pad within four days. With several more Starlink flights planned, as well as future missions like the CRS-29 resupply and the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission, it is possible that the Eastern Range could see over 70 launches this year.

Other launch providers, such as ULA and Relativity Space, also have potential launches before the year’s end. ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, initially slated for a May liftoff, could fly in December. Meanwhile, Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, hopes to debut its New Glenn heavy lift rocket by the end of 2024.

Moving forward, the Space Coast is expected to see a continued high frequency of launches, with SpaceX and ULA aiming to increase their launch cadence, and more companies entering the market.

Quellen:

– 2023 Orlando Sentinel

– SpaceX launch today would equal Space Coast record for the year (2023, October 17)