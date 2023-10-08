Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Indien's Solar Space Observatory Aditya-L1 op der Streck fir Sonn-Äerd Lagrange Point-1 z'erreechen

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 8, 2023
Indien's Solar Space Observatory Aditya-L1 op der Streck fir Sonn-Äerd Lagrange Point-1 z'erreechen

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

Quellen:
- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

Elon Musk plangt Mars Landung an dräi bis véier Joer, dréckt Optimismus iwwer Starship Start Erfolleg

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Den John Finnerty erënneren: E Bléck an d'Verännerung Welt vun An Garda Siochana

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Fossiliséierte mënschleche Foussofdréck an New Mexico kéinten eelst Beweis vu Mënschen an Amerika sinn

Okt 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Elon Musk plangt Mars Landung an dräi bis véier Joer, dréckt Optimismus iwwer Starship Start Erfolleg

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Den John Finnerty erënneren: E Bléck an d'Verännerung Welt vun An Garda Siochana

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fossiliséierte mënschleche Foussofdréck an New Mexico kéinten eelst Beweis vu Mënschen an Amerika sinn

Okt 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Antike Bamringen verroden massive Sonnestuerm virun 14,300 Joer

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments