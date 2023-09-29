Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Indien ISRO plangt Missioun op Venus

ByGabriel Botha

Sept 29, 2023
Indien ISRO plangt Missioun op Venus

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced its plans to send a mission to Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system. The mission, unofficially known as Shukrayaan, is expected to launch in the coming years.

ISRO Chief S Somanath confirmed that the mission to Venus has been configured and the necessary payloads have already been developed. Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density, is an interesting planet for exploration and studying its surface and atmosphere could answer questions in the field of space science.

The Shukrayaan 1 mission aims to analyze the geological composition of Venus and investigate the link between solar radiation and surface particles. Additionally, studying Venus will provide insights into the planet’s past and potentially shed light on Earth’s history billions of years ago.

India’s efforts to explore Venus highlight the country’s increasing importance in space exploration. In the past, ISRO successfully launched the Mangalyaan mission to Mars, which produced valuable scientific data and images.

The mission to Venus will join a list of previous Venus missions, including the European Space Agency’s Venus Express, which orbited from 2006 to 2016, and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, which has been orbiting since 2016.

Overall, India’s future mission to Venus represents an exciting opportunity to further expand our understanding of the solar system and contribute to advancements in space science.

Quellen:
- [Quell 1]
- [Quell 2]

By Gabriel Botha

Verbonnen Post

Science

Astrophotographer erfaasst erstaunlech Bild vum Perseid Meteor Show

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Jupiter Mound Europa Enthält Kuelendioxid, Erhéijung Méiglechkeet vum Liewen

Sept 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

D'NASA Perseverance Rover erfaasst erstaunlech Footage vum Martian Dust Devil

Sept 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Astrophotographer erfaasst erstaunlech Bild vum Perseid Meteor Show

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jupiter Mound Europa Enthält Kuelendioxid, Erhéijung Méiglechkeet vum Liewen

Sept 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA Perseverance Rover erfaasst erstaunlech Footage vum Martian Dust Devil

Sept 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Den James Webb Weltraumteleskop erfaasst eng beandrockend Close-up vum NGC 6822

Sept 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments