Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Wëssenschaftler Entdeckt déi eelst Holzstruktur vun der Welt an Zambia

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 27, 2023
Wëssenschaftler Entdeckt déi eelst Holzstruktur vun der Welt an Zambia

Resumé:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

Quellen:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

D'Mystery of Fairy Circles erweidert: Kënschtlech Intelligenz identifizéiert se a 15 Länner

Sept 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Nei Missioun fir d'Däischter Zäitalter vum Universum ze entdecken

Sept 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Set fir d'NASA's Psyche Spacecraft ze starten

Sept 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

D'Mystery of Fairy Circles erweidert: Kënschtlech Intelligenz identifizéiert se a 15 Länner

Sept 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nei Missioun fir d'Däischter Zäitalter vum Universum ze entdecken

Sept 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Set fir d'NASA's Psyche Spacecraft ze starten

Sept 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Wëssenschaftler Entdeckt nei Method fir a flëssege Waasser ze schreiwen

Sept 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments