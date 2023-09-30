DNA Remnants Discovered in Fossil of a 6 Million-Year-Old Turtle

Researchers have found remnants of DNA in a fossilized sea turtle dating back 6 million years, making it one of the few ancient vertebrate fossils to contain genetic material. The fossil, excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, preserved bone cells called osteocytes with exceptional detail. Although the fossil is incomplete, lacking the turtle’s entire skeleton, the carapace (shell) is relatively intact. The researchers estimate that the turtle would have been around one foot long when alive.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding ancient organisms and their evolutionary history. By analyzing the DNA remnants, scientists can gain insights into the genetic makeup of this ancient turtle species. The findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the evolutionary relationships between ancient and modern turtle species, such as the Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles.

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), achieved a record-breaking milestone in its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon. The live-streamed event garnered more than 8 million viewers on YouTube, highlighting the interest and support for India’s low-cost space engineering and scientific endeavors. Behind this success is a strategic effort to rebrand the 54-year-old space agency as approachable and engaging.

According to current and former employees, as well as industry experts, the ISRO has taken steps to leverage social media platforms and private partnerships to increase public participation and awareness. This approach aims to make space exploration more accessible to the general public and foster collaboration with private companies. The ISRO’s focus on transparency and engagement is positioning India as a prominent player in the global space industry.

Japan’s Lunar Startup Delays NASA-Sponsored Moon Landing Mission

Japanese lunar transport startup, ispace, has announced a one-year delay to its future moon landing mission. The mission, originally planned for 2025, has been postponed to 2026. The decision is driven by the need to better prepare for a commission by NASA, as well as to address component supply delays.

ispace’s first lunar landing attempt with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft in April encountered a setback due to an altitude miscalculation. The company has faced corporate turmoil in recent months, as reported by The Financial Times. Despite the challenges, ispace remains committed to lunar exploration and is working on improving their technological capabilities and operational processes.

