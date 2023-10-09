Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Russesche Raumfaartmodul op der Internationaler Raumstatioun leiden Leck vu Killsystem

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 9, 2023
Russesche Raumfaartmodul op der Internationaler Raumstatioun leiden Leck vu Killsystem

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Quellen: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

D'Start vun der NASA Psyche Raumschëff ka verspéit ginn wéinst schlechtem Wieder

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'Start vun der NASA Psyche Raumschëff ka verspéit ginn wéinst schlechtem Wieder

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA entdeckt den Äerdnober Asteroid 2023 TF4

Okt 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments