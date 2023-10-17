Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Fuerscher entdeckt d'Ursaach vum gréisste Mars Quake

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 17, 2023
Researchers from the University of Oxford have identified the cause of the largest ever recorded Mars quake. Contrary to initial beliefs, the 4.7 magnitude earthquake, named S1222a, was not triggered by a meteorite impact but rather by significant tectonic activity within Mars’ crust. The event, which lasted for at least six hours, was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4, 2022.

To investigate the cause of the quake, Dr. Benjamin Fernando, the lead researcher, collaborated with various space agencies, including the European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency. This joint effort allowed the team to analyze data from multiple satellites orbiting Mars, covering a vast surface area of 144 million km2.

Despite the similarity of the quake to previous ones triggered by meteoroid impacts, the research team found no evidence of a fresh crater after months of searching. This led them to conclude that the quake resulted from the release of stress within Mars’ crust, rather than from an external impact.

Dr. Fernando explained that the stress within Mars’ crust is a result of billions of years of evolution, including the differential cooling and shrinking rates of different parts of the planet. While the causes of varying stress levels remain unclear, findings from this study contribute to further investigations. Understanding these stress patterns may be crucial in determining suitable locations for future human settlements on Mars.

The collaborative effort of this project involving multiple space missions has been hailed as a blueprint for successful international partnerships in deep space exploration. The findings shed light on the unique geological dynamics of Mars and mark a significant step towards unraveling the mysteries of the Red Planet.

