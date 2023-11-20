Eng selten Entdeckung an der Quantewëssenschaft späert de Potenzial fir e perfekte Schalter a Quantephysik Geräter op

Quantum scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the field of quantum technology. Their research, led by the University of Bristol and published in Science, uncovered a rare phenomenon within a unique one-dimensional metal called purple bronze. This discovery has the potential to unlock the creation of a “perfect switch” in quantum devices, capable of seamlessly transitioning between being an insulator and a superconductor.

In the study, the researchers found that tiny changes in the material, such as heat or light exposure, could trigger an instantaneous transition from an insulating state with zero conductivity to a superconducting state with unlimited conductivity, and vice versa. This remarkable polarized versatility, known as “emergent symmetry,” could pave the way for the development of ideal On/Off switches in future quantum technology.

Lead author Nigel Hussey, Professor of Physics at the University of Bristol, expressed excitement about the discovery’s potential implications. He explained that this journey began 13 years ago when two Ph.D. students measured the magnetoresistance of purple bronze. The absence of a coherent explanation for the material’s behavior led to the data being set aside until a chance encounter with physicist Dr. Piotr Chudzinski in 2017.

Dr. Chudzinski proposed a theory involving interference between conduction electrons and composite particles known as dark excitons, which would explain the resistive upturn observed in purple bronze. Collaborating on an experiment to test this theory, the researchers confirmed the validity of Dr. Chudzinski’s proposal.

The researchers also found that the material’s resistance followed a linear temperature dependence and was independent of the direction of the current or magnetic field. This observation perplexed them until they hypothesized that the material’s transition between an insulator and a superconductor could be due to the interaction between charge carriers and excitons.

This emergent symmetry, where the material can exhibit both insulating and superconducting behavior, is a rare occurrence that has never been observed before in a metal. It is akin to a magic trick in which a distorted figure transforms into a perfectly symmetric sphere.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to explore the potential applications of this newfound understanding of emergent symmetry. By harnessing the “edginess” of the material’s behavior, they believe it may be possible to create switches in quantum circuits that undergo significant changes in resistance when exposed to small stimuli.

This groundbreaking research opens up new avenues for the development of quantum devices and sets the stage for transformative advancements in quantum technology.

FAQ

What is emergent symmetry?

Emergent symmetry is a phenomenon in which a material exhibits both insulating and superconducting behavior as its temperature is lowered. This unique state of affairs is unprecedented in metals and could have significant implications for quantum devices.

Why is the discovery of the perfect switch significant?

The perfect switch, which seamlessly transitions between being an insulator and a superconductor, has the potential to revolutionize the field of quantum technology. It could enable the development of more efficient and versatile quantum devices with a wide range of applications.

The discovery was made through a combination of experimental measurements and theoretical analysis. Researchers investigated the magnetoresistance of purple bronze and collaborated with physicists to propose and test theories explaining the material’s complex behavior.