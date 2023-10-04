Studie proposéiert ënnerierdesch Magma als Quell vu Kuelestoff wärend dem Paleocene-Eozän Thermal Maximum

A recent study published in Nature Geoscience proposes that underground magma played a significant role in the release of carbon during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) event, which occurred 56 million years ago. The PETM was a period of intense global warming, resulting in a 5º C (9º F) increase in temperatures and significant environmental changes.

Previous theories regarding the source of carbon during the PETM have debated between the destabilization of methane ice in the seabed and volcanic activity in the North Atlantic. However, new research led by Professor Christian Berndt of the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research suggests that hydrothermal venting caused by underground magma may have been responsible for the release of methane and CO2 into the atmosphere.

To investigate this theory, the research team embarked on a project to drill and sample a hydrothermal vent known as the Modgunn Vent, located off the coast of Norway. After waiting 17 years for the drilling to commence, samples were finally collected in 2021. The analysis of these samples provided conclusive evidence of hydrothermal venting just before the onset of the PETM.

The researchers identified two key pieces of evidence in the crater of the Modgunn Vent to support their hypothesis. First, they observed a shift in carbon isotopes, a globally recognized marker of the PETM. Second, they found the presence of a specific species of plankton that existed only during the PETM. However, the timing of the formation of the crater remains uncertain, as the evidence indicating the PETM onset is found in sediments 10-15 meters above the crater floor.

Despite the ongoing debate about the timing of the crater formation, this study suggests that hydrothermal venting caused by underground magma played a major role in the release of carbon during the PETM. Further research and analysis will continue to shed light on the complex processes that contributed to this significant climate event.

Quellen:

– Berndt, C. et al. (2023). Nature Geoscience. [No URL Provided]