New research from Michigan State University sheds light on how plants have evolved to cope with varying day lengths, offering insights that could revolutionize crop development and contribute to global food system solutions.

Led by faculty members Tom Sharkey and Yair Shachar-Hill, the MSU College of Natural Science research team delved into the mechanisms that allow plants to thrive under different light conditions. Their findings, published in the journal Plant Physiology, demonstrate that plants have finely tuned systems to adjust their energy usage based on available daylight, potentially enabling the creation of crop varieties that can flourish in a wider range of climates.

By studying Camelina sativa, a model oilseed crop, the scientists uncovered a range of adaptive mechanisms. When exposed to shorter days, plants optimize their photosynthetic and respiratory rates to make the most of the limited sunlight. Furthermore, they prioritize energy allocation to their shoots, where photosynthesis primarily occurs. Plants also increase sugar storage as starch during the day, arming themselves with energy for the longer nights. Another remarkable adaptation involves regulating the exchange of metabolites between different cellular components to maintain carbon balance during nighttime.

These discoveries have significant implications for crop yield and sustainability. Sharkey emphasized that understanding how short-day plants manage to keep up with their long-day counterparts could potentially enhance the productivity of long-day plants. By harnessing the tricks employed by short-day plants to maximize growth and energy efficiency even under limited light, scientists can explore ways to improve crop varieties, making them more productive and robust in the face of changing environmental conditions.

The research conducted at Michigan State University benefits from the diverse expertise of its collaborative network, including scientists from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Department of Energy Plant Research Laboratory, and the Department of Plant Biology.

With further investigation and utilization of this newfound knowledge, scientists aim to revolutionize agriculture through the development of crops that are more adaptable, resilient, and productive. By unlocking the secrets of plants’ adaptation to varying day lengths, researchers are paving the way for sustainable food systems that can better withstand the challenges of climate change and shifting growing zones.

