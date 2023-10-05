Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

D'Roll vu Sesquiterpenen an der Wollekformatioun: Abléck fir d'Äerdklima

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 5, 2023
D'Roll vu Sesquiterpenen an der Wollekformatioun: Abléck fir d'Äerdklima

Researchers at Switzerland’s Paul Scherrer Institute have discovered that a family of organic compounds known as sesquiterpenes could have a much larger impact on cloud formation than previously believed. These compounds are released by trees when they come under stress, reacting with ozone and other compounds in the atmosphere to form ultra-low-volatility organic compounds (ULVOCs).

Under certain conditions, ULVOCs can grow large enough for water droplets to condense on their surfaces, leading to cloud formation. Clouds have significant effects on Earth’s climate, so it is crucial to understand the role of ULVOCs in climate models. The most important molecules involved in ULVOC formation are isoprene, monoterpene, and sesquiterpene. However, measuring sesquiterpenes is challenging due to their quick reaction with ozone and their lower frequency compared to the other substances.

A team of scientists, led by Lubna Dada, conducted a study at CERN’s Cosmics Leaving Outdoor Droplets (CLOUD) chamber in Geneva to examine the ability of sesquiterpenes to form ULVOCs. The chamber allowed them to simulate atmospheric conditions and measure the rates of cloud formation. The results showed that even a small increase in the concentration of sesquiterpene doubled the cloud formation rate.

As sesquiterpenes have a higher molecular weight than isoprene and monoterpene, they form solid particles more easily, making them essential for cloud formation. Therefore, including the cloud-forming influence of sesquiterpenes in climate models is crucial for more accurate predictions of cloud formation and its impact on Earth’s atmosphere.

The study also paves the way for future research into the impact of emissions from other manmade compounds on the climate. Understanding the changes brought about by industrialization and the mixture of anthropogenic gases with the natural atmosphere will provide valuable insights into the past and future of Earth’s climate.

Quellen:

- Wëssenschaftlech Fortschrëtter

– Paul Scherrer Institute

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

NASA Rakéitemissioun gefouert vum indeschen Hierkonft Wëssenschaftler fir d'Effekter vun der Annularer Sonnendäischtert op der ieweschter Atmosphär vun der Äerd ze studéieren

Okt 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Den Impakt vum BlueWalker 3 Satellit op Astronomie: Nei Erkenntnisser a Bedenken

Okt 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookie Zoustëmmung a Privatsphär am Online Marketing

Okt 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

NASA Rakéitemissioun gefouert vum indeschen Hierkonft Wëssenschaftler fir d'Effekter vun der Annularer Sonnendäischtert op der ieweschter Atmosphär vun der Äerd ze studéieren

Okt 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Den Impakt vum BlueWalker 3 Satellit op Astronomie: Nei Erkenntnisser a Bedenken

Okt 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookie Zoustëmmung a Privatsphär am Online Marketing

Okt 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Cosmic Cliffs: Entdeckt Hidden Star Birth

Okt 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments