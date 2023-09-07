Stad Liewen

Nei entdeckt Space Rock Zips Vergaangenheet Äerd op enger Distanz

Sept 7, 2023
Nei entdeckt Space Rock Zips Vergaangenheet Äerd op enger Distanz

A newly discovered asteroid, named C9FMVU2, passed by Earth today at a distance of only 2,500 miles, which is about 1% of the Earth-moon distance. The small asteroid, approximately 6.5 feet wide, was first observed just a few hours before its closest approach to our planet. This distance is five times closer than the orbit of GPS satellites.

Despite its close proximity, the European Space Agency (ESA) assured that the asteroid posed no threat to Earth due to its small size. If it had collided with our planet, it would have burned up in the atmosphere, creating a spectacular fireball. A few fragments may have reached the Earth’s surface, but they would have been small.

Richard Moissl, head of planetary defense at ESA, explained that the asteroid’s trajectory will be significantly altered by Earth’s gravitational pull. However, the asteroid was too small to be visible to amateur astronomers.

There are currently over 30,000 known near-Earth asteroids, but only about 2,300 of them are considered potentially hazardous. A space rock receives this designation if it is wider than 460 feet and follows an orbit that brings it within 20 lunar distances of Earth. Even smaller asteroids can cause significant destruction if they were to impact the planet.

Therefore, astronomers are actively working to map the population of space rocks near our planet to ensure preparedness in the case of an unexpected collision. If a potentially hazardous asteroid were on a collision course, space agencies would attempt to divert it, similar to NASA’s successful mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which altered the orbit of the small asteroid moonlet Dimorphos last year.

It is crucial to continue monitoring and studying near-Earth asteroids to safeguard our planet and prevent any future catastrophic impacts.

Quellen:
- European Space Agency (ESA)
– NASA.

Definitiounen:
– Potentially hazardous asteroid: An asteroid that meets certain criteria, including size and proximity to Earth, which could pose a threat if it were to collide with our planet.
– Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft: A NASA mission aimed at testing the ability to deflect asteroids by colliding with them.

