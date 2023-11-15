Entdeckt d'Bildung vu Planéiten: Abléck aus Neon Traces

Observations made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope using its MIRI instrument have shed new light on the crucial period in which planets can develop around a young star.

In a fascinating quest to uncover the secrets of both our solar system’s past and the future of a particular planetary system, scientists have turned their attention towards neon. The retired Spitzer Space Telescope previously observed an unusual behavior in the dusty disk surrounding the young star SZ Chamaelontis (SZ Cha), and the James Webb Space Telescope has now revealed distinct traces of neon within this disk.

Comparing the neon readings obtained from Spitzer and Webb has unraveled an unprecedented change in high-energy radiation that reaches the disk. This radiation ultimately causes the disk to evaporate, placing significant time constraints on planetary formation.

Astronomer Catherine Espaillat from Boston University, who headed the 2008 Spitzer observations as well as the recently published Webb results, explained the relevance of SZ Cha as a T-Tauri star. Similar to our Sun 4.5 billion years ago, this young star offers an insight into the early stages of our own solar system. Espaillat stated, “Studying these other young systems is as close as we can get to going back in time to see how our own story began. The raw materials for Earth, and eventually life, were present in the disk of material that surrounded the Sun after it formed.”

Researchers utilize neon as an indicator to determine the amount and type of radiation that impacts and erodes the disk surrounding a star. Spitzer’s 2008 observations of SZ Cha detected an outlier in the neon readings, which prompted further investigations leading to the recent neon discoveries made by Webb.

This breakthrough finding provides valuable insights into the complex processes involved in planet formation. By understanding the effects of radiation on disk evaporation, scientists can develop a clearer understanding of the time window available for the creation of planets. The interplay between high-energy radiation and the physical environment within these young star systems continues to intrigue and captivate astronomers worldwide.

FAQ:

What is the MIRI instrument on NASA’s Webb telescope?

The MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) is one of the four scientific instruments onboard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. It is specifically designed to observe the universe in the mid-infrared range, allowing scientists to study distant galaxies, exoplanets, and the formation of stars and planetary systems.

What is a T-Tauri star?

A T-Tauri star is a type of young, pre-main-sequence star that undergoes intense magnetic activity and exhibits irregular brightness variations. These stars are characterized by their strong stellar winds and high emission of X-rays and ultraviolet radiation. T-Tauri stars are considered to be in the early stages of stellar evolution.

Quellen:

– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2022/miraculous-neon-signs-may-reveal-clues-about-planet-building-around-young-suns

– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Webb_Space_Telescope

– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T_Tauri_star