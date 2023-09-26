Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Nei Methode fir Flëssegkeete mat Negativen Drock ze studéieren entwéckelt

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sept 26, 2023
Nei Methode fir Flëssegkeete mat Negativen Drock ze studéieren entwéckelt

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

Quelle: Naturphysik

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verbonnen Post

Science

Nei Weeër fir Är Cookie Preferenzen ze managen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Dem Ashwani Kumar seng Fuerschung iwwer Biofilmen an der TB Drogenresistenz

Sept 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

D'Entwécklung vum mëndleche Mikrobiom bei Puppelcher: Verständnis vun de Faktoren, déi fréi Oral Gesondheet formen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Nei Weeër fir Är Cookie Preferenzen ze managen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Dem Ashwani Kumar seng Fuerschung iwwer Biofilmen an der TB Drogenresistenz

Sept 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

D'Entwécklung vum mëndleche Mikrobiom bei Puppelcher: Verständnis vun de Faktoren, déi fréi Oral Gesondheet formen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Indien ISRO scho konfiguréiert Missioun op Venus

Sept 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments