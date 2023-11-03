Nei Entdeckungen waarden op Skywatchers am November: Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, an de Leonid Meteors

November is an exciting month for skywatchers, as NASA unveils a series of celestial events that will delight those who gaze into the night sky. In addition to the perennial favorites like Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, the mesmerizing Leonid meteor shower will also make its annual appearance. Get ready to witness these astronomical marvels and discover the wonders that await.

Venus, the radiant planet of love and beauty, will grace the night sky throughout November. Look for it just before dawn as it rises on the eastern horizon. If you’re lucky enough to have a clear view, you might also catch a glimpse of Jupiter, shining brilliantly as it sets on the opposite side of the sky.

On the morning of November 9, a breathtaking sight awaits early risers. A delicate crescent moon will be suspended just beneath Venus, creating a celestial tableau that is sure to captivate your senses. A week later, on November 17, the crescent moon will appear low in the southwest, bathing the twilight with its gentle glow. Thanks to the moon illusion, the moon will appear larger near the horizon, adding to its allure.

Saturn, the ringed wonder, will make a stunning appearance on November 20 after sunset. Look to the southern sky to find Saturn just above a quarter moon. As an added bonus, the bright stars Fomalhaut and Altair will join this celestial trio, creating a dazzling display. Four days later, on November 24, an almost full moon will be seen in close proximity to Jupiter after sunset.

In November, skywatching enthusiasts will be treated to the annual Leonid meteor shower. Named after the constellation Leo, the Leonid shower occurs when the Earth passes through the dust particles left behind by the Tempel-Tuttle comet. The peak of the meteor shower will take place overnight on November 17, with the best viewing time between midnight and dawn on the 18th. Be prepared to witness bright meteors with stunning trails that linger in the night sky.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Leonid meteor shower?

A: The Leonid meteor shower is an annual event that occurs when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the Tempel-Tuttle comet. Dust particles from the comet burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating bright meteors in the night sky.

Q: When is the peak of the Leonid meteor shower?

A: The Leonid meteor shower will peak overnight on November 17, with the best viewing time between midnight and dawn on the 18th.

Q: How can I get the best view of the Leonid meteor shower?

A: To get the best view of the Leonid meteor shower, find a safe and dark spot away from bright lights. Lie down and look straight up to observe the meteors as they streak across the sky.

Remember to mark your calendars and set your alarms for these spectacular celestial events. With Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Leonid meteors gracing the night sky, November promises to be an extraordinary month for stargazers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the wonders of the universe right from your own backyard.

Quellen:

Astronomie.com