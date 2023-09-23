Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

D'NASA OSIRIS-REx Kapsel droen Asteroid Sample Heads fir Fiery Descent

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 23, 2023
D'NASA OSIRIS-REx Kapsel droen Asteroid Sample Heads fir Fiery Descent

NASA’s robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, is set to make a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The spacecraft, which carried a sample of rocky material collected from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu, has completed its seven-year voyage and is expected to make a “spot-on” touchdown at the Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona, aims to bring back the largest-ever asteroid sample for analysis. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples to Earth.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is classified as a “near-Earth object” and passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Scientists estimate the odds of it striking Earth in the late 22nd century at 1-in-2,700. Bennu is small compared to other asteroids, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, but it holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

The sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, will be examined by scientists from around the world in various laboratories. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid.

Quellen:
- Reuters

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

SpaceX lancéiert erfollegräich 21 Starlink Satellitten an Orbit

Sept 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Weltraum fir natierlech Ressourcen erfuerschen: Eng Léisung fir de Mangel vun der Äerd?

Sept 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Spacecraft Fuel from Lunar Water: D'Zukunft vun der Weltraumfuerschung an der Wirtschaft

Sept 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

SpaceX lancéiert erfollegräich 21 Starlink Satellitten an Orbit

Sept 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Weltraum fir natierlech Ressourcen erfuerschen: Eng Léisung fir de Mangel vun der Äerd?

Sept 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Spacecraft Fuel from Lunar Water: D'Zukunft vun der Weltraumfuerschung an der Wirtschaft

Sept 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Intricacies vun der fréierer mënschlecher Embryonal Entwécklung

Sept 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments