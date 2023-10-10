Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

NASA a SpaceX kollaboréieren op Serie vu Falcon Heavy Missiounen

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 10, 2023
NASA a SpaceX kollaboréieren op Serie vu Falcon Heavy Missiounen

NASA has reserved five launches on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket for a series of robotic space missions over the next few years. The first of these missions is the launch of the Psyche asteroid explorer, scheduled for Thursday. NASA launch director Tim Dunn stated that SpaceX’s manifest of previous Falcon Heavy launches has been beneficial in preparing for the Psyche mission. Overall, there are up to 10 Falcon Heavy missions contracted with SpaceX, with five of them being firm contracts with NASA’s Launch Services Program. One notable mission is the Europa Clipper, a $5 billion mission led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. Additionally, the US Space Force and Astrobotic have also booked Falcon Heavy flights for commercial purposes, including lunar landers and resupply missions to the Gateway lunar station.

Despite competition from NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s Starship mega-rocket, the Falcon Heavy remains the world’s most powerful operational commercial rocket. With a payload capacity of nearly 64 metric tons, it outmatches any other rocket currently available to NASA. While new rockets like United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan and Blue Origin’s New Glenn are expected to come close in terms of lift capability, they are still unproven. The Falcon Heavy has a successful track record with seven launches completed since its inaugural launch in 2018. SpaceX has also been praised by NASA for pushing the boundaries of the industry and engaging in analytical and engineering collaboration. The Falcon Heavy was recently certified by NASA to launch the agency’s most expensive robotic missions.

Overall, the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX is driving demand for nine out of the ten Falcon Heavy missions currently in SpaceX’s backlog. Dunn expressed his appreciation for SpaceX’s capabilities and hoped that SpaceX would value NASA’s analytical and engineering rigor in their partnership.

Quellen:
– [Source Article](Source article)

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

NASA fir déi éischt Biller vun der gréisster Asteroide Probe déi jee gesammelt huet ze weisen

Okt 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

NASA fir déi éischt Biller vun der gréisster Asteroide Probe déi jee gesammelt huet ze weisen

Okt 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookien an der Online Privatsphär ze verstoen

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Zerbriechlechkeet vun Ëmweltsensoren an Héichrisikoberäicher

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'Start vun der NASA Psyche Raumschëff ka verspéit ginn wéinst schlechtem Wieder

Okt 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments