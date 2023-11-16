Neie Bericht weist e grousst Solarenergiepotenzial an indesche Stéit

A recent independent report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has highlighted the enormous solar energy potential in Indian households. According to the report, over 25 crore households in India have the capacity to deploy a staggering 637 GW of solar energy on their rooftops. This is enough to support the entire electricity demand of India’s residential sector.

However, the report cautions that the actual technical potential decreases to 118 GW when taking into account the current electricity consumption of households. The study found that most residential consumers fall into low-consumption brackets, making it economically unfeasible for them to adopt solar energy without financial support.

Furthermore, when capital subsidies are not considered and the payback period is limited to five years, the potential drops to just 11 GW. The report emphasizes the need for attractive incentives and accessible pricing to encourage residential consumers to invest in rooftop solar systems.

Currently, India has installed 11 GW of rooftop solar capacity, with only 2.7 GW in the residential sector. The report’s analysis shows that 60 percent of the residential rooftop potential is concentrated in seven states: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, rural areas have higher technical potential for rooftop solar compared to urban areas. This highlights the importance of tapping into the solar energy potential of rural households, which could play a crucial role in India’s energy transition.

Promoting awareness and generating demand for rooftop solar systems remain key challenges. The report reveals that residential awareness of rooftop solar systems was less than 50 percent nationwide in FY 2020. Additionally, residents perceive rooftop solar as a costly investment, impacting their willingness to adopt the technology.

To address these issues, the CEEW report recommends targeted capital subsidies for consumers, especially for smaller rooftop solar system sizes. It also highlights the need for a comprehensive platform that provides reliable and compelling information about rooftop solar. At the national level, awareness campaigns are crucial for driving demand.

Overall, the CEEW report underscores the vast solar energy potential in Indian households and the necessity of creating favorable conditions to unlock this potential. By providing financial incentives, raising awareness, and simplifying the adoption process, India can further propel its solar energy revolution and ensure access to clean, affordable, and reliable power for all.

