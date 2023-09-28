Asteroid Probe enthält schwaarze Stëbs a Schutt, entdeckt d'NASA

NASA scientists have found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the canister holding the first deep space asteroid sample collected in U.S. history. The discovery was made after removing the aluminum lid from the canister of the OSIRIS-REx mission. The dust is believed to be part of the sample and will undergo a quick analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016, collected samples from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu using a long stick vacuum. However, some of the sample’s contents were lost due to a jammed door after collection. The spacecraft has now begun its journey back to Earth after observing and collecting samples over a period of seven years.

Bennu is considered the most “potentially hazardous” asteroid in the solar system, with a less than 0.05% chance of impacting Earth in the late 2100s. Some scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in making Earth habitable by delivering essential elements such as water, atmospheric molecules, and organic materials necessary for the origin of life.

The sample, consisting of about a cup of rubble, was recently delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Curation experts will disassemble the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access the sample inside. A new laboratory specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission will be used for this purpose.

To preserve the sample’s integrity, the TAGSAM will be placed in a sealed transfer container to maintain a nitrogen environment for up to two hours. It will then be transferred to a “glovebox,” allowing scientists and engineers to work with the sample without contamination.

The reveal of the sample will be livestreamed on NASA’s website on October 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Quell: Fox News (keng URL geliwwert)