Astronaute begéine komescht Phänomen wärend der Spacewalk

During a recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub were faced with an unexpected and mysterious phenomenon. The purpose of their spacewalk was to repair a leaking radiator on the Nauka module, a multipurpose laboratory onboard the ISS. However, what they discovered during their inspection left them perplexed.

As Kononenko carefully examined the radiator panel, he noticed a series of holes with unusually even edges. These holes appeared to have been drilled through the panel and were scattered randomly. The cosmonauts reported the finding to Moscow Mission Control, stating that there were numerous holes arranged in a chaotic manner.

In addition to the peculiar holes, the cosmonauts also encountered a pool of liquid coolant near the radiator. The fluid was described as a growing “blob” and had to be carefully contained to prevent contamination inside the ISS. Kononenko’s tether even became contaminated, necessitating its disposal in space.

The radiator in question served as a backup to regulate the temperature inside the Nauka module. To address the leak, Kononenko and Chub closed several valves to cut off the radiator from its ammonia supply. It is believed that the “blob” formed from residual ammonia that was disturbed during the valve closure process.

Russian engineers will now analyze the data collected by the cosmonauts to determine the cause of the leak and develop a solution. One of the outstanding questions is the origin of the mysterious holes on the radiator panel.

While incidents like these pose challenges for astronauts, they also highlight the importance of their work in maintaining the integrity and safety of the space station. As exploration and research in space continue, it is crucial to address and understand anomalies that may arise in order to ensure the well-being of astronauts and the success of future missions.

