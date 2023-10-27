Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Nei Entdeckung: Zeien déi spektakulär Mounddäischtert a Saudi Arabien

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 27, 2023
Nei Entdeckung: Zeien déi spektakulär Mounddäischtert a Saudi Arabien

Get ready for a breathtaking phenomenon! This Saturday night, people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are in for a real treat—a partial lunar eclipse. The Jeddah Astronomy Society has confirmed that the eclipse will be visible from all parts of the country.

Majid Abu Zahra, president of the society, revealed that the lunar eclipse will occur when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow at precisely 10:35 p.m. This celestial event will captivate spectators with its stunning display, as all phases of the eclipse will be visible in the skies of Saudi Arabia, as well as in regions across the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. From start to finish, the partial eclipse will span an impressive duration of one hour and 17 minutes, taking place between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.

A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, obstructing sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Although this upcoming event is a partial lunar eclipse, where only a fragment of the Earth’s shadow will cover the moon, it promises to be an awe-inspiring spectacle.

The eagerly anticipated peak of the eclipse will occur at approximately 11:14 p.m. Brace yourself as the moon gracefully travels across the Earth’s shadow from west to east, reaching its pinnacle moment.

What’s truly remarkable about a lunar eclipse is that it can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear—a stark contrast to solar eclipses. So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare yourself for this rare and mesmerizing lunar phenomenon.

FAQ:

Q: Wat ass eng Mounddäischtert?
A: A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the lunar surface.

Q: Can the lunar eclipse be seen from outside Saudi Arabia?
A: Yes, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Q: Do you need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse?
A: No, a lunar eclipse can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear.

By Gabriel Botha

Verbonnen Post

Science

Nei Zort Kristall hält Potenzial fir 6G Kommunikatiounstechnologie a Quantegravitatioun Exploratioun

Okt 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

D'NASA preparéiert sech op beschäftegt Weltraummissiounen am Joer 2024

Okt 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Neie Flyby Enthüllt Abléck an d'Lucy Missioun an d'Testung vun de banebriechende Tracking System

Okt 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Nei Zort Kristall hält Potenzial fir 6G Kommunikatiounstechnologie a Quantegravitatioun Exploratioun

Okt 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA preparéiert sech op beschäftegt Weltraummissiounen am Joer 2024

Okt 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Neie Flyby Enthüllt Abléck an d'Lucy Missioun an d'Testung vun de banebriechende Tracking System

Okt 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nei Fuerschung suggeréiert d'Venus kéint Äerd-ähnlech Placketektonik haten, d'Méiglechkeet vum antike Liewen opzemaachen

Okt 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments