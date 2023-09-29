Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Cellulär Kompartimenter verstoen: Wéi d'Drogenkonzentratioun d'Effizienz beaflosst

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 29, 2023
Cellulär Kompartimenter verstoen: Wéi d'Drogenkonzentratioun d'Effizienz beaflosst

Most drugs are designed to target specific molecules within human cells in order to treat diseases. However, recent research has found that small molecule drugs tend to concentrate in specific regions of the cell, rather than freely moving throughout. These concentrated regions are known as condensates, which are cellular compartments where molecules interact and accumulate.

A study conducted by researchers at the Whitehead Institute and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has shed light on how these condensates interact with small molecule drugs. By training a machine learning model, the researchers were able to predict in which condensates a drug would concentrate based on its chemical features.

This research is significant as it suggests that the concentration of a drug within a specific condensate can affect its efficacy and potential side effects. If a drug ends up in a condensate that does not contain its target molecule, higher doses may be required for it to be effective, increasing the risk of toxicity. Conversely, drugs designed to concentrate in the same condensate as their target molecule would likely be more effective and safer at lower doses.

The study also delved into the chemistry of condensates, which are membrane-less compartments that form droplets within cells. These droplets play an organizational role, allowing the cell to gather specific molecules in the right location to perform their functions. The researchers found evidence that drugs can concentrate in these condensates, potentially affecting their therapeutic action.

By understanding the chemical features that determine the concentration of drugs within condensates, researchers and drug developers can optimize drug design to ensure drugs are concentrated near their target molecules. This knowledge can lead to the development of more effective and safer drugs.

Quellen:
– “Decoding condensate chemistry” – Whitehead Institute (https://wi.mit.edu/news/decoding-condensate-chemistry)
– Nature Chemical Biology publication

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Science

Etude weist den Impakt vum Methan Cycling an Arktesche Séien op de Klimawandel

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA a SpaceX setzen den Oktober Startdatum fir Psyche Missioun fest

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vun der Gestioun vu Cookie Preferenzen fir eng personaliséiert Online Erfarung

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Etude weist den Impakt vum Methan Cycling an Arktesche Séien op de Klimawandel

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA a SpaceX setzen den Oktober Startdatum fir Psyche Missioun fest

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vun der Gestioun vu Cookie Preferenzen fir eng personaliséiert Online Erfarung

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA verlängert Operatioune vun New Horizons Raumschëff fir Multidisziplinär Wëssenschaft

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments