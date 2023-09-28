Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Living on the Edge: Hubble Captures Supernova Bubble Expansion

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 28, 2023
Living on the Edge: Hubble Captures Supernova Bubble Expansion

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of a supernova bubble known as the Cygnus Loop. The remains of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago are still hurtling into space at incredible speeds. The Cygnus Loop forms a bubble-like structure with a diameter of approximately 120 light-years and is located about 2,600 light-years away.

Astronomers focused on a small section of the leading edge of the expanding supernova bubble using Hubble’s high-resolution images taken from 2001 to 2020. They discovered that the shock front of the remnant has been expanding at a constant speed over the past two decades, without slowing down. The shock is currently moving at over half a million miles per hour, which is fast enough to travel from Earth to the moon in less than 30 minutes.

The Hubble images provide a unique opportunity to study the density differences encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space and the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks. The images also show a close-up view of the filaments of glowing hydrogen, which resemble wrinkled sheets or twisted ribbons of light. These filaments move against the background stars but maintain their shape.

The expansion of the supernova bubble occurs as the shock wave encounters the interstellar medium, the sparse regions of gas and dust in interstellar space. The passage of the shock wave heats the neutral hydrogen to over 1 million degrees Fahrenheit, causing it to glow. As electrons are excited and then cascade back to lower energy states, photons are emitted, resulting in the glowing appearance of the gas.

The Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop provide unprecedented clarity and detail about the dynamics of this supernova remnant. This celestial spectacle was discovered by William Herschel in 1784 using a modest telescope, highlighting the remarkable advancements in technology and our understanding of the universe over the past two centuries.

Quell: NASA

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

Etude weist den Impakt vum Methan Cycling an Arktesche Séien op de Klimawandel

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA a SpaceX setzen den Oktober Startdatum fir Psyche Missioun fest

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vun der Gestioun vu Cookie Preferenzen fir eng personaliséiert Online Erfarung

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Etude weist den Impakt vum Methan Cycling an Arktesche Séien op de Klimawandel

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA a SpaceX setzen den Oktober Startdatum fir Psyche Missioun fest

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

D'Wichtegkeet vun der Gestioun vu Cookie Preferenzen fir eng personaliséiert Online Erfarung

Sept 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA verlängert Operatioune vun New Horizons Raumschëff fir Multidisziplinär Wëssenschaft

Sept 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments