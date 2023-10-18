Den zerstéierende Impakt vu Bränn op de Pantanal am Joer 2020

The Pantanal, recognized as the largest tropical freshwater wetland and a critical biodiversity hotspot, experienced severe fires in 2020. The fires destroyed approximately 30% of the Brazilian portion of the biome, equivalent to an area of 44,998 square kilometers. This exceeds previous estimates, which ranged from 14,307 km² to 36,017 km².

Researchers at the National Space Research Institute (INPE) in Brazil utilized satellite images from the European Space Agency’s SENTINEL-2 satellite to accurately estimate the extent of the burned areas. This approach achieved a remarkable 96% accuracy, far surpassing other satellite-based models for the Pantanal. The findings of the study will aid in improving estimates of trace gases and aerosols associated with biomass burning.

It is crucial to assess the impact of fire on ecosystems and biodiversity in climate-sensitive regions such as the Pantanal, especially considering the potential intensification of drought brought about by this year’s El Niño. The northern portion of the Pantanal and adjacent areas in the Upper Paraguay Basin may become drier and more susceptible to fire.

The study highlights the strengths of the satellite imagery provided by the Multispectral Instrument (MSI) on board SENTINEL-2, including its superior spatial resolution of 20 meters, which offers detailed information about burned areas, and a temporal resolution of 5 days.

The 2020 Pantanal fire crisis was primarily caused by extreme drought, and understanding the impact of these weather events on the biome and its biodiversity is essential for fire management and mitigation programs. This information can aid environmental agencies and firefighters in determining priority areas and actions to combat or control fires.

The consequences of the fires in the Pantanal were significant. The region typically experiences high water levels in the rainy season, but a prolonged drought in 2019 followed by worsened conditions in 2020 resulted in a 34% reduction in water surface area compared to the average. The aggregate burned area was 200% greater than the long-term average, with 35% being burned for the first time in recorded history.

The ecological impact of the fires was devastating, especially for the jaguar population, the largest feline species in the Americas. The fires destroyed 45% of the estimated jaguar population, affecting 79% of their home range area and 54% of protected areas. It’s estimated that approximately 16 million small animals and 944,000 larger animals perished in the wildfires.

The economic cost of restoring the affected areas is estimated at USD 123 million. Additionally, there was an increase in the number of hospitalizations for respiratory problems in the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, further highlighting the harmful effects of the fires on human health.

The study underscores the need for ongoing efforts to improve data accuracy and generate more precise estimates, allowing for better fire management and environmental conservation in the Pantanal and other vulnerable regions.