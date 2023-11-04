New Insights into the Formation of Carbon-Containing Matter on Mars

A recent study conducted by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) has shed light on the peculiar formation of carbon monoxide in Mars’ atmosphere. The findings provide a clearer understanding of how carbon-based compounds, or organic matter, are formed on the Red Planet. This discovery also helps explain a baffling revelation made by NASA’s Curiosity rover last year.

Previous observations by the TGO have demonstrated that sunlight plays a crucial role in splitting carbon dioxide in Mars’ atmosphere, resulting in the creation of carbon monoxide. Interestingly, the carbon monoxide formed contains a significantly lower amount of heavy carbon than anticipated.

This discovery aligns with the theory that the presence of carbon-based compounds on Mars is a result of intricate chemical processes influenced by sunlight, rather than being indicative of life on the planet. It indicates that the formation of organic matter on Mars is not solely attributed to biological activity.

Understanding the creation of carbon-containing material on Mars has been a challenging endeavor. By measuring the ratio of different carbon isotopes, particularly carbon-12 and carbon-13, scientists can gain valuable insights into the planet’s past and present environments. Various factors such as photodissociation, atmospheric escape mechanisms, and biological interactions contribute to fluctuations in these isotopic ratios.

Shohei Aoki, the lead author of a new paper published in the Planetary Science Journal and affiliated with the University of Tokyo and Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy, emphasizes the significance of measuring the carbon isotopic ratio in carbon monoxide. This approach enables researchers to unravel the origin of organic matter on Mars and delve into the planet’s history of habitability.

By employing similar methodologies used for mapping hydrogen ratios in Mars’ atmospheric water vapor, the TGO has paved the way for a deeper understanding of the evolution and chronology of Mars. The TGO’s exceptional sensitivity and advanced capabilities have allowed scientists to analyze the carbon isotopes in carbon monoxide, providing unprecedented insights into the formation of carbon-based compounds on the Red Planet.

